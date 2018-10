Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

Authorities say a 23-year-old man was shot once in the head with a graze wound and another time in his arm around 11 a.m. on the 2200 block of Beechwood Street, near McKean Street.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police say they’re looking for one shooter.

No weapon has been recovered.