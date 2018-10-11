Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nail polishes that claim to be non-toxic, may actually have harmful chemicals.

Researchers looked at 40 nail polishes from 12 different brands.

They found that while some nail polishes did not contain certain harmful ingredients — they often replaced those ingredients with something else that was just as

harmful.

Cosmetics are subject to very few regulations in the U.S.

While the FDA does regulate them, there are no laws requiring cosmetics to be FDA approved before being sold.