PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Store-bought costumes are quick and easy, but homemade ones stand out from the crowd. Fortunately, homemade doesn’t have to mean difficult. Here are four clever mask ideas, using everyday items, that come together in less than a day.

Egg Carton Nose A decorated carton transforms the wearer into a favorite animal. Clean, empty egg carton

Scissors

Acrylic paint

Embellishments

Hot glue gun

Elastic thread Cut one egg cup from the carton. Cover the outside with acrylic paint and set it aside to dry. After it is dry, stick embellishments, such as pom poms, chenille stems, yarn, craft foam pieces or feathers, onto the cup. Place the cup over the wearer’s nose and measure a length of elastic thread that reaches from cheekbone to cheekbone, behind the head. Poke a hole in each side of the egg carton cup and tie on the elastic.

Superhero Mask You don’t need to be a superhero to make this simple mask. Craft foam

Printable template (optional)

Scissors

Hole punch

Elastic thread Trace the template onto the craft foam or freehand a design. Don’t forget to include eye holes! Cut out the mask and use the hole punch to make a hole on each side. Cut a length of elastic a bit shorter than the distance from temple to temple of the person who will be wearing the mask, and tie one end of the thread into each of the punched holes.

Masquerade Mask Arrive at the party in chic disguise with this handheld mask. Colored poster board

Scissors

Metallic paint pens

Hot glue gun and supplies

Embellishments

Craft stick Use scissors to cut the poster board into a mask shape. The printable superhero templates can be adapted for a masquerade mask. Create a second mask shape that matches the first, and glue the two together for added stability. If you’re going to add many heavy embellishments, you may even want to make a third layer. Use the metallic paint pens to draw designs on the poster board, and stick embellishments, such as sequins and rhinestones, down with hot glue. A plume of feathers coming off of one corner is a nice touch. Hot glue one end of the stick to the edge of the mask on the reverse side, so the wearer can hold it in front of her face.

Milk Jug Mask Upcycle your empty jugs for a one-of-a-kind costume accessory that’s adaptable for children or adults. Clean, empty gallon milk jug

Craft knife

Outdoor acrylic paint

Outdoor decoupage glue

Hole punch

Elastic thread Cut the jug with the craft knife, so the final product will be one intact piece that includes two sides and the bottom of the jug. Flip this piece over, so the bottom of the jug rests on the wearer’s head, and the corner where the two sides meet rests over the nose. Determine where the eye holes should be, and cut those out. Use the acrylic paint to decorate the mask to match your costume. Kids can keep theirs simple, but crafty adults may choose to create elaborate designs and add intricate details. After the paint dries, seal it with the decoupage glue. Attach the elastic to the mask using the process described in the Superhero Mask instructions.

Meghan Ross is a freelance writer covering all things home and living. Her work can be found on Examiner.com.