PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Researchers have found that staring at screens could be hurting children’s brain function.

The new, observational study looked at data from a broader study funded by the National Institutes of Health and focused on 4,500 American children.

Children involved in the study were between the ages of 8 to 11 and from 20 different locations.

The study, which was published last week in the journal The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, found only one in 20 children in the nation met all three guidelines.

Nearly one in three met none of the guidelines.

The study concluded that kids who slept well and were more active also showed better brain function.