BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The suspect believed to be behind the mysterious explosions in Upper Bucks County is facing additional charges related to possessing child pornography.

David Surman Jr. surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday afternoon and was arraigned by video on one count of possessing child pornography, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities raided Surman’s home on June 28 after a series of unexplainable explosions in Upper Bucks County led authorities to the Milford Township man.

Police say they found four bombs as well as suspected drug paraphernalia during that search.

That same search yielded a hard drive, which a forensic examination revealed to contain dozens of images and videos, and featured children engaged in illicit acts, according to authorities.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said the June search also located a host of chemicals used in the assembly of bombs, along with 10 firearms.

Surman Jr. is being held on bail at $50,000.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Any residents who believe they may have found an unexploded bomb are asked to call 911. Anyone who believes they have information that could help investigators is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI and select Option 4 on the menu.