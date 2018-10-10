Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hurricane Michael is battering the Florida Panhandle, having roared ashore as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds up to 155 mph. Florida Gov. Rick Scott says this is the worst storm that the Panhandle has seen in a century and they’re preparing for the worst.

Agencies around the country are standing by and ready to step in to help, including in Philadelphia.

“The Red Cross is overwhelmed by America’s generosity,” said American Red Cross spokesperson Monica Cryan.

In times of trouble, America comes together to help. That generosity is displayed even more when damaging winds and a potentially life-threatening storm surge slams into the Florida Panhandle.

“Here in eastern Pennsylvania, we are monitoring the situation on standby and after the hurricane passes through, we’ll start to send volunteers, staff and even supplies,” said Cryan.

The Red Cross is also collecting donations, but say cash donations are the most helpful, especially in hurricane relief efforts.

“Many times people will want to donate clothing and want to donate food and for the health and safety of people affected by disasters, that’s not the best way,” said Cryan.

PECO is also waiting on standby.

“It is going to depend on what some of the damage is. We can assess particular type of crews or equipment that they may need and we’ll be able to supply and assist them with ,” said PECO spokesperson Kristina Pappas.

The future looks grim for Florida Panhandle residents, but Pennsylvania agencies say, if needed, they will be there to help.

Depending on how widespread the damage is, that’s when crews will know if they are needed to head to the affected areas.