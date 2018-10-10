Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For those who need to walk their pet and run errands at the same time it can be hard to find a place to stash your pet while you’re inside a store. The inventors behind a new high-tech doghouse have a solution with their so-called DogSpot.

The climate-controlled spots are cleaned after each use and can be monitored on the owner’s smartphone.

They cater to pets comfort and owners convenience with a map that allows you to view where the service is offered and reserve a spot in advance.

“Being able to go onto the app and see that they’re doing okay and they’re not freaking out, and they’re nice and relaxed, and probably cooler than you are walking around the store,” says Shannon McLaughlin, a pet owner.

Right now, the DogSpots has numerous locations in ten states.