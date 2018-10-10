  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pizza Hut and Cinnabon are teaming up to deliver more than just pizza.

Officials say you can now get warm Cinnabon Mini Rolls delivered right to your door by Pizza Hut!

“There’s nothing better than polishing off pizza night with something sweet, so the new Cinnabon Mini Rolls are a perfect addition to our dessert portfolio,” said Marianne Radley, Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut, U.S. “Pizza Hut has a history of offering innovative menu items and craveable desserts that bring everyone around the table to enjoy – and few things can satisfy a sweet tooth like authentic Cinnabon cinnamon rolls.”

The Cinnabon Mini Rolls are now available for $5.99 at Pizza Hut locations across the country for delivery, carryout or dine-in.

Each order comes with 10 miniature cinnamon rolls.

