CALIFORNIA (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a hammer that went missing from a community center in Northern California.

But it’s not just any hammer – it’s a giant, 800 pounder! It’s 21 feet long and 6 feet tall.

The uninsured artwork is estimated to be worth about $15,000.

Somehow, there were no witnesses, so police are having a hard time “nailing down” who did it.