NEW YORK (CBS) – TWA is not taking to the skies again, but one of its classic 1950’s airplanes is hitting the road.

A Lockheed Constellation will be towed from Maine to New York’s JFK Airport this weekend. It’s part of a new $265 million hotel being built at the former TWA flight center at JFK.

The plane’s going to be a retro-themed bar. But towing an airplane is pretty complicated.

“Their convoy is over a mile long. We have the state police, the oversize load and then our fuselage is 150 feet long, so this a quite a movement all the way down the Northeast Corridor,” said Tyler Morse with the TWA Hotel.

Heads up if you’re traveling the same direction, it’s only going to be going about 15 miles per hour.

The TWA Hotel and Bar are expected to open next year.