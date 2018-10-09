NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: A fan cosplays as Wonder Woman form the DC Universe during the 2018 New York Comic-Con at Javits Center on October 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study by BBC America and the Women’s Media Center suggests young girls feel more confident when they see female superheroes in movies and TV.

The study, which surveyed about 2,500 girls and boys, found 85 percent of girls and 69 percent of boys want to see more female superheroes.

Nine out of 10 girls say female superheroes are positive role models for them, and they believe that female sci-fi/ superheroes are smarter and more powerful than male heroes.

Nearly half of Girls surveyed identified Wonder Woman as their favorite hero, while Boys chose Batman.