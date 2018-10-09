Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study reveals that 90 percent of people will experience a “hot streak” during their career.

According to The New York Times, researchers said the streak can come at any time during the person’s life.

“The traditional way of thinking is that once you pass 45 years old, the chance for a breakthrough is lower,” Dashun Wang, the study’s lead author and associate professor of management and organizations at Northwestern University, told the Times.

Researchers looked at the careers of 3,480 artists, 6,233 film directors and 20,040 scientists to determine when they hit a hot streak. According to the Times, the researchers found that 90 percent of them hit a hot streak that lasted anywhere from two to five years.

Wang told the Times that “hot streaks tend to occur randomly.”

“As long as you keep producing, your best work may be yet to come,” said Wang.

The study was published in the journal Nature.