PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local postal workers used their day off to rally against any possible White House plans to privatize their jobs.

Dozens gathered outside the Ben Franklin Post Office in Old City Monday.

They held signs that said, “U.S. mail not for sale.”

The workers later marched to Independence Mall.

In April, President Trump created a task force to evaluate postal service operations because of its growing debt.

But the workers say the White House has already tipped its hand.

