ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) – The Royersford Fire Department was honored to recognize responders from the EMS Division of the department, known as the Friendship Ambulance, along with members from the Ridge Fire Company and East Coventry Township Police Department for actions during a cardiac arrest medical emergency.

The incident happened on June 12, just after 10:30 a.m. when the Friendship Ambulance was called to Ridge Road in East Coventry Township for a woman who was reportedly choking.

The emergency was quickly upgraded to a cardiac arrest and included the assistance of the Ridge Fire Company.

Prior to the arrival of the EMS, East Coventry Township Police Officer Mistie Greenwalt and Ridge Fire Company realized the severity of the emergency.

Officer Greenwalt performed chest compressions and Lt. Clark use a defibrillator.

EMS Supervisor/Paramedic Lenny Brown, EMS Supervisor/Paramedic Matt Wagner, and EMT Matt Lex aggressively treated the patient.

Nineteen minutes after being dispatched and 10 minutes after EMS arrived the patient began to breathe on her own.

She was transported to Phoenixville Hospital where she spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit and was transferred to Bryn Mawr Rehab.

The patient, Bonnie Block, is now back home with her family.