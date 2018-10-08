Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a missing 29-year-old Upper Darby woman they say was last seen in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Investigators say Hope Meussner was last seen at her Center City bakery job at 17th and Market Streets.

They say she worked her last shift Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.

She left her cellphone behind in the bakery’s bathroom and left before clocking out.

Her father, Christopher Meussner, says this is totally out of character.

“She’s never left like this before in her life. She’s never been gone for an overnight period, let alone several days in a row. The fact that she left her phone at work is highly suspicious and concerning,” he said.

Investigators say Hope Meussner has no history of drug abuse or mental illness. She also doesn’t have a car and uses public transportation.

Officials say if you see her, call 911.