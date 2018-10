Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating vandalism at the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia.

Police say vandals spray painted anti-Italian and anti-Columbus Day sentiments on the sidewalk outside the History of Italian Immigration Museum on East Passyunk Avenue.

Philadelphia Police are investigating vandalism at the Christopher Columbus statue in South Phila.. This is on top of at least one other case nearby. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Qu1cl0ooOm — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 8, 2018

This is on top of at least one other case nearby, say police.

No arrests have been made.