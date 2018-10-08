Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s something to “sea” in South Philadelphia, and it’s just in time for Halloween.

A building at the Philadelphia Navy Yard has been overtaken by giant tentacles.

All-in-all, there are 20 of the outstretched appendages, all of them between 32 and 40 feet long.

The art installation was put together as a partnership between the Navy Yard and Group X, a group of local curators and artists.

It was created by two artists from the United Kingdom who have made similar exhibits around the world.

It’s on display until Nov. 16.