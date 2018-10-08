  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
Credit: CBS3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s something to “sea” in South Philadelphia, and it’s just in time for Halloween.

A building at the Philadelphia Navy Yard has been overtaken by giant tentacles.

All-in-all, there are 20 of the outstretched appendages, all of them between 32 and 40 feet long.

The art installation was put together as a partnership between the Navy Yard and Group X, a group of local curators and artists.

It was created by two artists from the United Kingdom who have made similar exhibits around the world.

It’s on display until Nov. 16.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s