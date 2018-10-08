  • CBS 3On Air

Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood of New Kids On the Block pose with 2,530th star on the Hollywood Walk of fame on October 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Mark Davis/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The New Kids on the Block are coming to Philly!

The group just announced their 2019 “The Mixtape” tour.

NKOTB will be at the Wells Fargo Center on June 27. They will also be performing at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 5.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

For more tour stops, click here.

