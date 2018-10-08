MILFORD, UT - MAY 31: Wild horses roam free on state and some private land, outside federal disengaged horse management areas on May 31, 2017 outside Milford, Utah. The BLM, state officials and ranchers all over the Western United States are struggling with what to do about and how to control the burgeoning horse population in the west. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS) – The United States Forest Service will round up 1,000 wild horses and could potentially sell them to slaughterhouses for $1 each.

The Sacramento Bee reports the roundup is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 9 and will continue through the month.

The government is targeting horses from a herd in the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory which is inside the Modoc National Forest.

The territory is only supposed to have 400 horses but the area has almost 4,000 animals, according to Modoc National Forest Supervisor Amanda McAdams.

The horses enjoy more than 250,000 acres within the forest.

While the United States Department of the Interior prohibits selling the horses to slaughterhouses, the Forest Service has no restriction because they are underneath the United States Department of Agriculture.

After a 30-day adoption period, all horses 10 years and older will be for sale without limitations for $1 each. An estimated 300 animals are expected to be sold.