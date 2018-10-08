Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OKLAHOMA (CBS) – An Oklahoma firefighter is in the middle of the biggest job he’s ever taken on.

Mike Hughes is building a home for two Cleveland women on social security. Their old house has so much mold, you can’t even go inside without a mask.

“The mold has gotten over everything over there, the furniture, the walls, the floor,” said Patricia Carmack, who used to live in the home.

Hughes and his wife have worked from “dawn til dusk” every Sunday to get the home done before winter. They’ve also paid for the construction.

“I have pulled some out of my own pocket, no big deal,” said Hughes.

For now, the two women are living in a trailer while their new home is finished.

Local businesses have also chipped in with some cash and materials.