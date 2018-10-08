Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The air is getting crisper, the leaves are starting to turn and you still have a few weeks to plan that creative Halloween costume. But should you already be prepping your home for Christmas?

“No not yet,” says Megan Cole. “It’s too soon. I think it’s too soon.”

But 30 years of research may prove otherwise, showing that people who put up their Christmas decorations early, start listening to the holiday jingles in November, or even October, are healthier and happier than those that don’t

“I agree. It just puts you in a good mood. Seriously,” said one person.

“Just even talking about it makes me happy,” another person said.

Experts say people who enjoy that “Christmas creep” and start stringing the rooftop lights early typically also have a psychological makeup that allows them to lead more fulfilled lives.

Barbara Oldrati would know. She lives on the 2700 block of Smedley Street. Right now adorned in orange but soon that will transition to green and red.

“Our people, our men will start in the next two weeks. They’ll start putting the lights up. Doing the trees. Wrapping the trees and things like that,” said Oldrati.

Weeks before every Christmas– a decades-old tradition–every inch of this South Philly block is covered in decorations.

“It’s massive. It’s the whole city street. It’s every light. It’s every house. It’s every tree. It’s every free spot on the grass has something out there for everyone,” said Oldrati.

And there is not a frown in sight.

Oldrati says, “It’s a big street celebration so it’s hard not to be a part of it and be in a bad mood.”

So instead of getting grinchy when the Christmas displays pop up in your favorite store, even before Thanksgiving, maybe just get out the credit card and start decorating your place early.