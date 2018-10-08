Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Crews have been battling a massive four-alarm warehouse fire in Allentown for nearly 18 hours. At least one firefighters has been injured in the blaze.

The firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital after burning his hand. His condition is not known but crews are still blasting the building with water, trying to knock out any lingering smoldering embers. Firefighters arrived to the area of Warren Street and North Franklin Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nearly 12 hours since #Allentown crews were called to this building fire, flames are still ripping through it @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8z3khz2Opa — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 8, 2018

Flames were shooting out of windows and engulfed the top of the unoccupied warehouse.

“I saw it last night. I was at my window and I was actually about to lay down when I saw all the smoke go by,” said neighbor Khadijah Vega. “When I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, snap, the building is on fire.'”

Authorities are not yet sure what caused the fire, but say the 100-year-old building is so badly damaged it’s not safe for anyone to enter, even firefighters.

Firefighters are preparing in case the building collapses and have evacuated nearby buildings.

Other people have been told to shelter in place in case it comes down.