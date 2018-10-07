Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Attention trick-or-treaters! For the 4th year, households across the United States will be participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project.

The Teal Pumpkin Project encourages people to place a teal pumpkin in front of their home to signal they have non-food treats available for tick-or-treaters with food allergies.

Many candies contain common allergens in children and adults for example, nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat.

Households that participate in this project offer glow sticks or small toys as a substitute for candy.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was started by the Food Allergy Community of East Tennessee and is now supported by a list of organizations that include, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), Allergy & Asthma Network, CURED Foundation, and American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders.