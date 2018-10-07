  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Food Allergy Research & Education, Local TV, Teal Pumpkin Project
(credit CBS)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Attention trick-or-treaters! For the 4th year, households across the United States will be participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project.

The Teal Pumpkin Project encourages people to place a teal pumpkin in front of their home to signal they have non-food treats available for tick-or-treaters with food allergies.

Many candies contain common allergens in children and adults for example, nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat.

Eagles Fan Willing To Give Titans WR Corey Davis His 1st Touchdown Ball Back 

Households that participate in this project offer glow sticks or small toys as a substitute for candy.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was started by the Food Allergy Community of East Tennessee and is now supported by a list of organizations that include, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), Allergy & Asthma Network, CURED Foundation, and American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s