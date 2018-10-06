Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is hospitalized after he was shot multiple times in the Frankford section of the city.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of Tackawanna Street.

Police say the victim, 40, was shot 3 times in the abdomen and once in the left leg.

The man is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.