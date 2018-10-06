Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS/AP) – At least three people have died and several others were injured following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Friday night.
It happened around 8:47 p.m. when a Ford Focus and another Hyundai Sonata collided near 80 South Hook Road in Pennsville.
A preliminary investigation shows that the Ford Focus left the southbound lane of South Hook Road and struck the other car head-on, according to officials.
Police confirm that all three passengers of the Ford Focus died in the wreck. They have been identified as a 74-year-old woman, a woman in her 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman also died.
Officials have not released their names, but have confirmed they were from Carneys Point Township, New Jersey.
A man, a woman, and two infants in the Hyundai Sonata survived the head-on collision. Both are from Wilmington, Delaware.
The man and women were transported for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The infants were not injured, police said. All of the occupants of the van were wearing seatbelts.
Further investigation is underway.
