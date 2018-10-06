Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS/AP) – At least three people have died and several others were injured following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Friday night.

It happened around 8:47 p.m. when a Ford Focus and another Hyundai Sonata collided near 80 South Hook Road in Pennsville.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Ford Focus left the southbound lane of South Hook Road and struck the other car head-on, according to officials.

Police confirm that all three passengers of the Ford Focus died in the wreck. They have been identified as a 74-year-old woman, a woman in her 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman also died.

Officials have not released their names, but have confirmed they were from Carneys Point Township, New Jersey.

A man, a woman, and two infants in the Hyundai Sonata survived the head-on collision. Both are from Wilmington, Delaware.

The man and women were transported for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The infants were not injured, police said. All of the occupants of the van were wearing seatbelts.

Chief of Police Allen Cummings called the crash “horrific.”

Further investigation is underway.

