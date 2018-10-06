Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While Eagles’ fans were struck by devastation walking out of Nissan Stadium after the Titans upset the Super Bowl champs last Sunday, one fan was lucky enough to leave with a special souvenir.

Twenty-six-year-old Chris Stoffere, of Roxborough, was lucky enough to catch the ball from Corey Davis’ game-winning touchdown when teammate Quinton Spain launched it into the stands.

As many Eagles fans would have, he thought about throwing the ball back to the stands but decided it would be a special gift for his son.

“For a quick second, I thought about throwing it back to everyone celebrating but then I realized how great of a gift it would be to give my son,” said Chris. “I knew it would be a story we could tell him about forever.”

On Monday, the Titans tweeted saying they wanted to get the ball back to Davis and started the hashtag FindTitansFootball.

We’ve got a Sandlot situation on our hands. But instead of a Ham home run, @quinton_spain threw @TheCDavis84’s game-winning football in the stands. Let’s get it back for Corey. Let’s make a deal. #FindTitansFootball pic.twitter.com/UBxFvT8MkR — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 1, 2018

When word got back to Chris that the Titans were looking for the ball, he tweeted a photo of his son holding the football to Davis.

@TheCDavis84 rumor has it you want your first OT touchdown!!! I am willing to talk but I don’t know if he is.. he’s practicing to be standing where you are someday. @Titans … Go Birds 🦅 Love Christopher (9 months old) pic.twitter.com/Wtg3bGw84j — Chris Stoffere (@chrisStoff3) October 4, 2018

Chris understands the ball is a significant milestone in his career and wants to get it back to him.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, I would want my first [regular season] touchdown catch especially an OT game-winner against the Super Bowl champs,” said Chris. “That ball is a milestone in his life and he deserves to have it.”

Chris is still waiting to hear from the Titans regarding the ball.