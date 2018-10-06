  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (CBS) — An apparent act of road rage caught on camera in Southern California.

Class Action Lawsuit Alleges LaCroix Contains Ingredients Used In Cockroach Insecticide

A driver’s dashcam video shows a semi driving on Interstate 405 right as the incident escalates.

The footage shows the truck driver slamming into an SUV, pushing it into another lane.

semi driver road rage california freeway3 Dashcam Captures Semi Drivers Alleged Road Rage On California Highway

Credit CBS3

The SUV then collides with another truck but manages to avoid a further accident.

Miraculously, the collision was not catastrophic.

Study: Therapy Dogs Can Spread Superbugs

The California Highway Patrol is working to track down the driver of the big rig.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s