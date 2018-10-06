Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (CBS) — An apparent act of road rage caught on camera in Southern California.

A driver’s dashcam video shows a semi driving on Interstate 405 right as the incident escalates.

The footage shows the truck driver slamming into an SUV, pushing it into another lane.

The SUV then collides with another truck but manages to avoid a further accident.

Miraculously, the collision was not catastrophic.

The California Highway Patrol is working to track down the driver of the big rig.