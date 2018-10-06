Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Bernie Sanders, the famous politician, is making headlines for an unusual reason – he rescued a law student from getting hit by a car.

Amy Currotto was on her way to her guitar lesson when she tried to cross a busy street in Washington, D.C. when she heard a bystander shout at her to turn back.

She hadn’t seen the oncoming car and, the bystander who turned out to be the Vermont senator, went out of his way to help her.

“BERNIE SANDERS I KID YOU NOT STOPPED ME FROM GETTING HIT BY A CAR ON MY WAY TO MY GUITAR LESSON SO WE TOOK A SELFIE TOGETHER,” Curroto excitedly wrote in her Facebook post.

The photo of the two of them after the averted accident has gone viral with over 4,500 shares and nearly twice as many reactions.

“He is also much taller than me so awkward picture,” Curroto jokingly added in the sensational post.