Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a first time for everything.

A painting is sold at auction and then self-destructs moments later.

The painting by mysterious artist Banksy sold for almost $1.4 million.

Eagles Fan Willing To Give Titans WR Corey Davis His 1st Touchdown Ball Back

Just seconds later, the painting known as “Girl with Balloon” disappeared into a shredder hidden in its fame.

Banksy posted a video on Instagram of stunned on-lookers watching the stunt with the caption, “Going, going, gone.”

It’s not clear what happens to the picture now.