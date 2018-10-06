BREAKING:Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed To Supreme Court
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a first time for everything.

A painting is sold at auction and then self-destructs moments later.

The painting by mysterious artist Banksy sold for almost $1.4 million.

Just seconds later, the painting known as “Girl with Balloon” disappeared into a shredder hidden in its fame.

Banksy posted a video on Instagram of stunned on-lookers watching the stunt with the caption, “Going, going, gone.”

It’s not clear what happens to the picture now.

