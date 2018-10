PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the second year, The Glow Jack O’Lantern experience returns to Philadelphia.

Thousands of jack o’lanterns were glowing Friday night in Fairmount Park and will continue every Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 28.

Visitors will also see more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins, including a special Eagles super bowl champs jack o’lantern.

Master carvers will be on-hand every night to demonstrate their work.

