Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PATERSON, NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A teenager is making a painful recovery after he was targeted in a paintball attack.

Police: Shooter Caught On Surveillance Video Chasing Teen, ‘Clearly’ Targeting Him In Deadly Double Shooting

Edwin Perez, 21, of Paterson, faces charges for firing a paintball gun at a 14-year-old boy.

He shot the teen 25 times at point-blank range.

The ambush attack happened when the boy opened his front door.

“It’s terrifying. He could have killed somebody. He could have killed my son,” says Christina Vasquez, the boy’s mother.

Perez is the friend of one of the victim’s brothers, but investigators have no idea what triggered the attack.

“This is not a game. It wasn’t a game. My son is badly injured,” Vasquez adds.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison

The 14-year-old boy had to spend a day in the hospital for treatment of welts and bruises all over his body.

Perez has a court date next week.