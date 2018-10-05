(Tipp City, OH) MOOve over!

JD Blair captured Cory Morris this past Tuesday with a cow as his backseat passenger. Soon after, the video went viral. As of Thursday morning, the video accumulated 200K+ shares and over 8 million views.

‘Annie’ is a rescue cow who Morris has had since she was a day old. After being rejected at birth, Morris and his family adopted Annie. The cow is now 18-months old, 800 pounds and a backseat regular.

“I love that she’s now appreciated by so many people.” This video is a good news story and he jokingly stated “I thought it would make a great Chick-fil-A commercial,” said Morris.

With Annie’s popularity there is now a Facebook page called “Annie the Highway Cow” for those who want to document her local rides.