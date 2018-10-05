Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) — A woman took it upon herself to create an exit interview for her exes.

Katie Miller, a college student at Georgetown, created a Google questionnaire after someone she was dating broke up with her.

Her friend tweeted about it and it went viral.

Questions Miller asked her ex include, What is wrong with Katie? What is wrong with you? And, would you like to remain on the mailing list?