Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MINNESOTA (CBS) – As a police officer you might occasionally have to deal with intoxicated people, but you don’t expect to have to handle drunk birds.

That’s what police in northern Minnesota have been dealing with.

A park ranger says drunk birds are actually very common, as the sugars from some fruits can turn to alcohol as the fruits lose moisture.

In this case, the department believes the birds are getting tipsy from eating fermented berries caused by an early frost.