  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MINNESOTA (CBS) – As a police officer you might occasionally have to deal with intoxicated people, but you don’t expect to have to handle drunk birds.

That’s what police in northern Minnesota have been dealing with.

A park ranger says drunk birds are actually very common, as the sugars from some fruits can turn to alcohol as the fruits lose moisture.

In this case, the department believes the birds are getting tipsy from eating fermented berries caused by an early frost.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s