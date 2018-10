Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was injured after a crash involving a school bus in the city’s Wissinoming section on Friday morning.

The school bus and another vehicle collided on Harbison Avenue and Tackawanna Street, around 7:30 a.m.

#CHOPPER3 on scene of a school bus accident in the Wissinoming section of NE Philly. 1 lane is getting by the intersection of Harbison Ave & Tackawanna St. Medical units are on scene and injuries are reported. This could impact Septa RT-26 Bus. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LISdpzZenX — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 5, 2018

Fire officials say a man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

No further information has been released.