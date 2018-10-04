Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – The U.S. Postal Service is working on delivering several crates of mail after the crates were found dumped on the side of the road in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Officials with the U.S. Postal Service say the mail was found discarded on the 3900 block of River Road on Sunday morning.

Investigators determined the mail was left there by an employee who had resigned on Sept. 8.

The mail was dated for delivery on Aug. 8 out of the Roxborough Station Post Office in Philadelphia.

Officials say the mail will be delivered by the Roxborough Post Office.

USPS says no charges are expected against the former employee.

“We do not anticipate any further action against this individual,” said the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.