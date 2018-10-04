Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MERCHANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Who is bringing a little brightness to Merchantville, giving the whole gang a sweet space to sit, savor a few crepes au francaise, and breaking into sing? That’s right, it’s Charlie of Charlie’s Crepes.

“Keep calm and eat crepes,” is the motto at Charlie’s Crepes.

According to the New Jersey-based renaissance man, his locally sourced, seasonal, and original crepe fillings are created like that of his original songs. They just happen!

“I think it’s a culmination of what I’ve read, my life experiences, everything,” says Charlie. “It’s a spark.”

And, to spark your interest, they have plenty of specials and, of course, the classics like ham and cheese!

However, he says there was one particularly special time when he was 10, in his home state of Tennessee, that lead him to serve others through the arts, after he performed in a local talent show.

“So, they put on ‘Jailhouse Rock.’ I went up in my football uniform and I broke it down like the king. And that feeling of applause and satisfaction and gratification has never left me,” Charlie recalls. “To see somebody gratified with what they’re eating or hearing a song I pay or clap, it’s reaffirming for my existing and their existence.”

Well, Tori didn’t feel like she was living until the moment those first crepes came out.

One look at the “mind-melt”-ing oasted organic potatoes, asiago cheese, bacon jam, signature soy and poached eggs and she was a goner.

If you’re crazy for crepes the sherry shallot mushrooms with garlic lime crema crepe will suit your tastes.

Those looking for something sweeter and fall-like can choose the pumpkin custard crepe with homemade ginger snaps.

Either way, Charlie’s Crepes gets a “standing ovation.”