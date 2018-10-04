PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If at first you don’t succeed try, try again. But in this case a vandal could face charges for his efforts.

Surveillance video was captured at 2 a.m. on Sept. 24, on the corner of 18th and South in Philadelphia. A vandal was on a mission to shatter the window of OCF Coffee House.

“The coffee is pretty good and nice scenery,” said Zach Adams.

Adams is a repeat customer and says he can’t understand why someone would want to damage the business.

“I think it’s pretty unfortunate. We just found recently that it was a brick that went through the window and it’s pretty unnecessary,” said Adams.

Ori Feibush is the owner of OCF Coffee House and was in the news back in May after his townhouse project became the target of an arsonist.

Feibush declined to speak on camera but issued a statement to Eyewitness News saying, “White wealthy kids from the suburbs who thought our customers would appreciate some al fresco dining.”

Nearby residents say the vandalism may be in response to gentrification.

“Never heard anything in the news negative about OCF’s coffee shop, per se, just the gentrification and rapid building of all houses in South Philly,” said nearby resident Devante’ Black.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.