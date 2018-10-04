Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A possible drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood leaves a man dead and police searching for clues.

Police found the 35-year-old victim Wednesday night, outside the Fox Chase Elementary School on Rhawn Street.

Police say the victim was shot outside the Fox Chase Rec center, then stumbled toward the school where he collapsed.

An eyewitness told police, the gunman fired from a car, striking the victim in the chest.

Right now police have not identified a suspect or a motive.