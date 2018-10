Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a driver who had an apparent overdose caused a crash on I-76 in Camden County on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-76 near Exit 1D/Route 130 in Gloucester around 4:30 p.m.

New Jersey State Police say the driver may have overdosed and caused the crash. There is no word on the driver’s condition.

The accident has caused delays on I-76.