PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized on Wednesday night due to a stabbing possibly connected to a road rage incident, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Levick Street.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was stabbed once in the back, once in the shoulder and once in the left hand.

An off-duty officer saw the suspect stab another driver several times, according to officials. The officer managed to get the knife away, but the suspect then hopped back into her car and fled the scene.

Police found the suspect about two miles away and had to use a taser on her after a short chase that ended with a crash at Roosevelt Boulevard and Summerdale Avenue.

The stabbing victim was transported to Einstein Hospital where she’s listed in stable condition.

She is expected to be okay.