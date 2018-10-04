Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MADISON, Wis. (CBS) – A man in Wisconsin is safe after an incredible ordeal.

He was swallowed up by a sinkhole right in his own yard. It happened on Wednesday outside of Madison.

The man says he was working in his yard when the hole suddenly opened up.

He tumbled down 25 feet. There was no one around and he had no cell phone, so all he could do was scream for help.

After almost half an hour, a neighbor heard him and called 9-1-1.

“I thought I was going to be buried alive, I really did,” said Brandon Post. “I couldn’t hardly look up because the dirt was still falling… It just kept crumbling, every move I made. You could just feel it crumbling underneath my feet.”

First responders were able to pull the man out of the hole.

But now, he’s scared to go out to his yard because he’s afraid the earth will give way again.