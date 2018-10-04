Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — The Delaware County district attorney announced rape charges against a 22-year-old Havertown man Thursday.

16-Year-Old Fighting For Life After He, Classmate Stabbed While Walking To North Philadelphia School

Officials say Joseph Valiquette raped a 14-year-old girl that he targeted through the social media app, Whisper.

The victim told police that she had posted on the app that she felt depressed and was fighting with her mother. According to her, Valiquette seemed nice, and eventually, he asked her to hang out and watch a movie.

She agreed and provided the user with her home address in Haverford Township where he arrived within five minutes, officials say.

Police: Driver Who Had Apparent Overdose Causes Crash On I-76 In Camden County

After Valiquette arrived at the victim’s home, he allegedly assaulted her in her bedroom and then left.

Valiquette remains in jail after failing to post bail that was set at $150,000.

He is set to appear before a judge Friday at 9 a.m.