Officials Rule Deadly Allentown Car Explosion Murder-Suicide
Juan Carlos Hernandez (CREDIT: Dover Police)

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Dover police are searching for a man accused of raping a 6-year-old girl several years ago.

Police say 33-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez raped a 6-year-old girl in March 2011.

Police say they recently learned of the allegations after the victim disclosed the incident to a school therapist.

After an investigation, a warrant for second-degree rape was issued for Hernandez.

His location is unknown and it is possible that he has returned to Mexico since the incident occurred.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.

