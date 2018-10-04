Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Dover police are searching for a man accused of raping a 6-year-old girl several years ago.

Police say 33-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez raped a 6-year-old girl in March 2011.

Police say they recently learned of the allegations after the victim disclosed the incident to a school therapist.

After an investigation, a warrant for second-degree rape was issued for Hernandez.

His location is unknown and it is possible that he has returned to Mexico since the incident occurred.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.