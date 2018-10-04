Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters gathered at Thomas Paine Plaza in Center City to rally against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

It’s one of several “Cancel Kavanaugh” rallies being held in cities around the country Thursday.

Organizers say the demonstration calls attention to sexual assault in society and the lack of accountability for people in power.

Last Friday, protesters rallied outside of Sen. Pat Toomey’s office in Old City. They were trying to urge the Pennsylvania senator to vote no on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation.