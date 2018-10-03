  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Investigators are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a Family Dollar store last month.

Surveillance video shows the suspect at the store, at 17th and Washington about 5:20 p.m. Sept. 23rd.

Police say the suspect stuffed several pairs of headphones in his jacket and when he was confronted by an employee, claimed he had a gun and would shoot.

If you recognize this suspect, police want to hear from you

