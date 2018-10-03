BREAKING:Woman Sexually Assaulted At Apartment Complex After Meeting Man On Tinder, Cheltenham Township Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Roosevelt Boulevard

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Speed cameras are likely coming to the Roosevelt Boulevard.

A spokesman for Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s expected to sign a bill clearing the move.

Renewed Debate Over Extending New Jersey’s Route 55 Into Cape May County

Cameras are expected to first be deployed on the boulevard as part of pilot program.

Authorities say automatic enforcement is a valuable tool when it comes to reducing accidents and deaths.

Comments
  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:15 am

    I thought Gov. Tom Wolf is a Liberal. Now he’s going to sign a bill allowing a speed camera on highway and other roads. For example, If you’re going over 45 MPH, that camera will take pictures of your car, SUV, truck and your tags Plate. We’re losing our freedom, No thanks to Big Brother’s watching you.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s