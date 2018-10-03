Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Speed cameras are likely coming to the Roosevelt Boulevard.
A spokesman for Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s expected to sign a bill clearing the move.
Cameras are expected to first be deployed on the boulevard as part of pilot program.
Authorities say automatic enforcement is a valuable tool when it comes to reducing accidents and deaths.
I thought Gov. Tom Wolf is a Liberal. Now he’s going to sign a bill allowing a speed camera on highway and other roads. For example, If you’re going over 45 MPH, that camera will take pictures of your car, SUV, truck and your tags Plate. We’re losing our freedom, No thanks to Big Brother’s watching you.