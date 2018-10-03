Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Robots are quickly replacing human jobs, and they may soon be hiring, as well.

Sophia The Robot Becomes First Robot Granted Citizenship

Searching for the right candidate for a job can be tedious work. So it’s no surprise employers are turning to artificial intelligence for the hiring process.

A report done by LinkedIn says recruiters and hiring managers believe AI cuts the hiring process in half, removes human bias and delivers the best candidate matches.

Stephen Hawking Warns Robots May ‘Replace Humans Altogether’

The robots can analyze job interviews using 15,000 different factors, including body language and facial cues to vocal tone.

Out of the 8,000 polled, more than half found AI to be most effective for sourcing candidates, screening and nurturing candidates.

Nearly all Fortune 500 companies are reportedly using some sort of automation to enhance their hiring process.