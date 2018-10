Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHERRY HILL N.J. (CBS) — Cherry Hill police have identified the suspect wanted in two recent knifepoint robberies.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Brandon Williams. They say he attacked two different women Tuesday afternoon.

The first robbery happened around 1:40 p.m. outside the Bank of America on Rt. 70.

The second happened 40 minutes later near the TD Bank on North Kings Highway.

Police say Williams may be driving a white Kia Optima.