PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PETA, the animal rights organization, issued their own “presidential alert” of sorts on Wednesday.

“Stop eating and wearing animals. Action is needed,” read a photoshopped version of an alert meant to mimic a test alert sent out to Americans’ cellphones today.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is the largest animal rights organization in the world, with more than 6.5 million members and supporters.

Wednesday’s alert by President Donald Trump is the first nationwide test of the system built by the government and cellphone carriers to push an emergency message to nearly all cellphones in the U.S.